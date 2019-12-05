Man killed in Cross County crash

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man died Wednesday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Arkansas State Police Trooper Jake Price responded to the crash on Cross County Road 744 about four miles east of Highway 1 around 7:39 p.m.
According to Price’s preliminary fatal crash summary, 52-year-old David J. Karow of Forrest City was eastbound when he lost control of his 2000 Chevy Blazer.
The SUV rolled over on the passenger side before coming to a rest upright facing north on the south shoulder.
Karow was taken to Crossridge Community Hospital in Wynne where he was pronounced dead.
The report stated the weather and road conditions were clear and dry, respectively.
It is the 459th fatality reported in the state this year.
