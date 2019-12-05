Mayor Strickland announces agreement between MIM and MRPP on future of Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has announced an agreement on the future of Tom Lee Park between Memphis in May organizers and the Memphis River Parks Partnership.
Plans to renovate the park have been a point of contention for months, leading the mayor to send both groups to mediation. Strickland says the process was “successful.”
Tom Lee Park will host MIM in 2020. The annual festival will take place at a yet-to-be-named alternate site for 2021 to accommodate construction, but MIM will return to the park in 2022 for the foreseeable future.
In a news release Thursday, Strickland reiterated that Riverside Drive will remain a four-lane street with speed-limiting designs to enable better access to the park.
“My vision is, and always has been, to craft a better Riverfront for all Memphians -- one in which our citizens and the thousands of tourists who come to our city can get the full benefit of the park the other 11 months of the year. That includes an improved Tom Lee Park and a better-than-ever Memphis in May. With this compromise, I believe we’ve accomplished that.”
Strickland also says no City money from the general fund or capital improvement budget will be used on the project. Rather, the City is routing $10 million in sales tax in the Tourism Development Zone that would otherwise go to the State of Tennessee. Remaining funding for park improvements will come from Shelby County, the State of Tennessee and private sources.
MRPP President and CEO Carol Coletta said Thursday that donors have already committed $40 million toward a capital campaign goal of $60 million.
“With Mayor Strickland’s announcement today of a resolution to the mediation process with Memphis in May, the final design process to turn Tom Lee Park into the signature public park on the Mississippi River can begin,” said Coletta. “The Partnership thanks Mayor Strickland and COO Doug McGowen for their leadership through this process. Since the beginning, our goal has been to produce a new park that will be an unmatched public asset for the people of Memphis and Shelby County and will be able to host great festivals and events. Today, that goal remains intact. Now, the design team will re-convene and restart work. Early next year, we’ll be able to share more on the evolution of the design. All of the elements we unveiled in February will remain in the park, and you can expect the design to be better than ever.”
In August, WMC learned more than 50 downtown business owners sent a letter to the mayor in support of the $60 million park redesign proposed by MRPP.
For their part, MIM officials were worried about a park redesign shrinking the festival or forcing it to relocate.
