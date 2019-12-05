Mayor Strickland announces agreement between MIM and MRPP on future of Tom Lee Park

“With Mayor Strickland’s announcement today of a resolution to the mediation process with Memphis in May, the final design process to turn Tom Lee Park into the signature public park on the Mississippi River can begin,” said Coletta. “The Partnership thanks Mayor Strickland and COO Doug McGowen for their leadership through this process. Since the beginning, our goal has been to produce a new park that will be an unmatched public asset for the people of Memphis and Shelby County and will be able to host great festivals and events. Today, that goal remains intact. Now, the design team will re-convene and restart work. Early next year, we’ll be able to share more on the evolution of the design. All of the elements we unveiled in February will remain in the park, and you can expect the design to be better than ever.”