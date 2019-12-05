Police: Woman stabbed man because he left for cigarettes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police responded to a stabbing early Thursday morning.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called to a woman's home about someone being stabbed.
When police arrived, Shuniece Lashae Moore, 34, met them outside the home and told police the stabbing victim was walking down Parker Road.
Police say when they asked her who stabbed the victim Moore said, "she had stabbed the victim, and that she was tired of him putting his hands on her."
The affidavit shows that police could tell Moore had a strong odor of intoxicants coming from herm and her breath while speaking to police.
While officers were talking to Moore, a witness came to the scene and told police the victim was at her apartment.
Police made contact with the victim who told them Moore got upset when he left to go get cigarettes. He told police he "pushed her away," and that Moore "came back at him and he put his arms around her to get her to calm down when the stabbed him."
The victim had a stab wound on the mid-lower part of his back, just below his ribcage.
Moore was charged with domestic battery in the second degree, and Judge Tommy Fowler set her bond at $35,000 and issued a No-contact order.
