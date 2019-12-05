Primary draw for state & federal races held in Craighead County

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -The ball is starting to move faster for local primary elections.
Wednesday, the primary election had its ballot draw for state and federal candidates at the Craighead County Courthouse election annex.
Eleven ballot positions were organized during Wednesday’s drawing.
“That’s good,” Cole Peck, a candidate for Arkansas State Representative District 53, said. “Last time I was number two, so it’s good to be number one this time.”
Early voting in Craighead County will start Feb. 17 with the primary election day set for March 3.
