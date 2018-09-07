Rain Moves Through Overnight into Friday

We were cloudy today, and we’ll stay cloudy over the next few days. If you’re headed to the Jonesboro Christmas Parade tonight, it’ll be cool with temperatures in the 50s. A few sprinkles are possible through the parade. Temperatures fall to the upper 40s overnight as rain starts to develop. Rain will become widespread by morning and will move out near lunchtime. You’ll need the rain gear for the first half of the day. Rainfall amounts around half an inch or less are expected with this round of rain. Temperatures will be cooler the next couple of days staying the 50s during the day. 60s return for some Sunday and become widespread Monday as our next disturbance moves through. Colder air moves in next week with a few days of highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.