Salem hosts Fordyce in 2A semifinals, Greyhounds a win away from history

Salem hosts Fordyce Friday in 2A semifinals, Greyhounds a win away from history
By Chris Hudgison | December 4, 2019 at 10:37 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 10:37 PM

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re getting closer to Semifinal Friday in high school football. Salem is a win away from history.

The Greyhounds defeated Carlisle last week to advance to their 2nd state semi in the last 3 seasons. Fordyce is standing in the way of Clay Wiggins crew reaching Little Rock for the first time.

Salem hosts Fordyce Friday at 7:00pm at Greyhound Stadium.

Arkansas High School Football Playoffs - Notable Matchups This Week

Friday 7:00pm: Harmony Grove at Osceola (3A Semis)

Friday 7:00pm: Harding Academy at Prescott (3A Semis)

Friday 7:00pm: Fordyce at Salem (2A Semis)

Saturday 6:30pm: Searcy vs. Benton (6A Finals)

