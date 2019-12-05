Salem hosts Fordyce in 2A semifinals, Greyhounds a win away from history

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re getting closer to Semifinal Friday in high school football. Salem is a win away from history.
The Greyhounds defeated Carlisle last week to advance to their 2nd state semi in the last 3 seasons. Fordyce is standing in the way of Clay Wiggins crew reaching Little Rock for the first time.
Salem hosts Fordyce Friday at 7:00pm at Greyhound Stadium.
Arkansas High School Football Playoffs - Notable Matchups This Week
Friday 7:00pm: Harmony Grove at Osceola (3A Semis)
Friday 7:00pm: Harding Academy at Prescott (3A Semis)
Friday 7:00pm: Fordyce at Salem (2A Semis)
Saturday 6:30pm: Searcy vs. Benton (6A Finals)
