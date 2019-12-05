Water line break floods hallway at Blytheville hospital

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A water line break caused flooding Wednesday inside the Great River Medical Center in Blytheville.
Chief Executive Officer Chris Raymer with GRMC told Region 8 News that a hot water line busted in the auxiliary hallway adjacent to the boiler room around 5:30 a.m.
Crews were able to stop the leak around 6:30 a.m., but not before it flooded the hall and the parking lot.
Photos and videos sent to Region 8 News also showed ceiling damage and damage to an outside wall from the flooding.
Nobody was hurt and the hospital did not have to move any patients.
Raymer did say it affected the heating in the hospital, making some rooms cooler than others.
Temporary heaters were brought in to help heat the rooms affected.
