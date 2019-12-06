ADH: More mumps cases reported at university

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health reports 26 more cases of mumps since September at the University of Arkansas.
Three cases, according to our NBC affiliate KNWA, were reported in September and October each. The rest were reported in November.
The ADH reported 25 of the 26 infected had been “fully vaccinated.”
“Two doses of MMR vaccine (fully vaccinated) provide 88% protection against mumps infection,” according to an ADH statement. “If you are fully vaccinated and still contract the mumps, your symptoms will likely be less severe and you’re far less likely to have serious complications.”
Last month state health officials asked students on the Fayetteville campus not already immunized with at least two doses of MMR to get vaccinated.
Danyelle McNeill, public information officer for the ADH, said there have been 54 cases of mumps in the state since the first of the year.
The disease is caused by a virus that can be spread through coughing and sneezing. There is no treatment for the disease and people can develop health problems like meningitis, deafness, and encephalitis.
