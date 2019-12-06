6-2 Arkansas State men’s basketball prepares for road game at 7-1 Tulsa

Mike Balado’s Red Wolves travel to Tulsa on Saturday to face the 7-1 Golden Hurricane. A grad transfer is gaining momentum for A-State. Jerry Johnson Jr. dropped 22 points on Tuesday in a 78-73 win over Omaha. Triple J is known for triple twine, he hit 5 three-pointers in the victory. The Memphis native has had quite the odyssey from Fairfield to Chattanooga to A-State.