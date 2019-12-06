Austin Reaves has 22 pts Thursday as Oklahoma beats North Texas

Kristian Doolittle scored 18 of his 28 points after halftime, with his go-ahead shot from the top right key with 13.5 seconds left and the Sooners went on to beat North Texas 82-80 on Thursday night. “Really nothing’s going through my mind. Kind of went blank there at the end,” Doolittle said. “I knew in the previous plays that they were helping a lot when I was driving, so he was sagging off me a little bit. I was just able to rise up and knock it down.” North Texas (3-6) had a 66-56 lead on a 3-pointer by DJ Draper with 12:06 left, but didn’t score again until Thomas Bell’s two free throws with 7:23 left after the Sooners had tied the game with 10 points in a row.