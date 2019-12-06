Craighead Co. health inspections, Nov. 25-Dec. 5

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Between Nov. 25 and Dec. 5, Craighead County health inspectors visited the following businesses, schools, and daycares and reported the following observations:
Inspected Nov. 26:
- Salsa’s Grill, 2240 S. Caraway, Jonesboro: Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks—corrected on-site. Observed hand sink being used to fill bucket. Observed no soap at sink. Observed lettuce and sliced vegetables on the counter with no temperature control—corrected on-site. Observed lettuce container on ice bath with ice only cooling the bottom of the container. Observed white powder in container with no label. Observed food in walk-in freezer stored under a leak—corrected on-site. Observed dust on vent cover in walk-in freezer—vent to be cleaned more frequently. Observed employee jackets stored on dry storage shelf.
- Operation Kids/Kids Express, 623 Gee St., Jonesboro: No violations.
Inspected Nov. 27:
- Upper Crust Pizza Co., 3120 Shelby Dr., Jonesboro: Open employee drink in food storage area. Observed chemicals stored hanging on handwash sink—corrected on-site. Observed food containers doubled up in prep cooler. Observed sanitizer wipes stored over food in storage area. Observed chemical stored over cold-hold unit—corrected on-site. Observed employee jackets and belongings stored near food in storage.
- Pizza Inn 2, 358 Southwest Dr., Jonesboro: Observed open employee drink near food prep area—corrected on-site. Observed food uncovered in walk-in cooler. Observed end of prep cooler out of temperature. Observed food with no date label in walk-in cooler. Observed chemical bottle with no label. Observed tears in floor. Observed paint peeling off shelves in reach-in cooler. Observed seals on door of cold-hold unit torn and falling apart.
- Embassy Suites Jonesboro, 223 Red Wolf Blvd., Jonesboro: Observed bar handwashing sink to not have a handwashing sign—sign was placed at sink. Observed that kitchen handwash sink did not have a supply of paper towels—corrected on-site.
Inspected Dec. 2:
- Vaughn’s Pit Stop BBQ, 201 W. College St., Bono: Observed thermometer in the fridge to be inaccurate. Observed food in contact with ice drip in freezer. Food buildup on wall behind fryer. Permit posted was expired.
- Sushi with Gusto, 105 N. Caraway, Jonesboro: Observed food stored above fill line on line cooler.
- San Francisco Bread, 701 Windover Suite 100, Jonesboro: No violations.
- Methodist Family Health Center, 211 Church St., Jonesboro: Observed employee food being stored with retail food in walk-in cooler—corrected on-site.
- Luving My Kids Learning Center, 1220 Stone St., Jonesboro: Observed no handwash sign posted in bathroom—corrected on-site. Observed no soap at handwash sink—corrected on-site.
- Kum & Go #362, 2214 E. Johnson Ave., Jonesboro: No violations.
- HoneyBaked Ham, 2001 E. Nettleton, Jonesboro: Walk-in cooler has cardboard on floors. Vent hood is soiled with grease buildup.
- Curry Leaf, 2110 Suite A Fair Park Blvd., Jonesboro: Soiled cloths in handwash sink—corrected on-site. Yogurt sauce and chicken marsala without dates of preparation—corrected on-site. Spices not labeled—corrected. Cashews stored in open container—corrected.
- Cracker Barrel #457, 2621 Phillips Dr., Jonesboro: Pecan pies stored uncovered. Ice maker/machine door will not close completely. Current permit not posted on-site.
- Aldi, 2610 S. Caraway Rd., Jonesboro: No violations.
Inspected Dec. 3:
- Total Man Ministries, 2120 Thorn St., Jonesboro: Observed open drink stored on prep table. Observed food being thawed in a warm water bath. Observed food containers stored on the floor. Observed food debris in cupboard.
- Ridge Pointe Country Club, 2510 Ridge Pointe Dr., Jonesboro: Food items not discarded at the end of seven days—corrected. Food items stored in storage unit without labels—corrected.
- Elk’s, 2113 West Washington, Jonesboro: Seasonings in food storage container not labeled—corrected. Surfaces of vent hood filters have grease buildup.
- Country Fish Boat, 3905 E. Nettleton Ave., Jonesboro: Need splash guard between 3-compartment sink and hand sink. Observed ceiling tiles missing. Observed holes in the walk-in cooler walls. Observed unfinished wood in kitchen. Floor has missing tiles.
Inspected Dec. 4:
- Valley View Football Concession, 2118 Valley View Dr., Jonesboro: Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands—corrected on-site.
- Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant, 811 S. Caraway Rd., Jonesboro: Refrigerator without thermometer. Spices without identifying information. Back door has a gap on the left lower side. Food stored without covers/protection. Peeling plastic on inside of preparation cooler doors. Cardboard being used as shelf liner.
- H2QUE Bar-B-Que & Catering, 3107 Rhonda Dr., Jonesboro: No violations.
- Cheddars, 2123 Stadium Blvd., Jonesboro: Uncovered beverage at food preparation station. Handwash sink blocked and knife on handwash sink—corrected. Food items without identifying information—corrected. Food debris on walk-in freezer floor.
Inspected Dec. 5:
- Duxmen Lodge/Duxmen Outfitters, 240 CR 452, Jonesboro: No violations.
- Doctors Dining, 225 E. Jackson Ave., Jonesboro: No violations.
- Buffet Joint #2713, 2405 E. Highland, Jonesboro: Ready to open.
- Buffalo Island Jamboree, 103 W. Virginia, Monette: No violations.
