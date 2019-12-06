Dec. 6: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
You’ll spend the morning drive dodging showers across Region 8, but this afternoon will turn drier.
Many will come away with ¼ to ½” total rainfall with the departure of this weather system.
Expect afternoon sunshine and steady north winds as temperatures rebound into the upper 50s.
Our wind chill falls into the low 30s for Football Friday Night.
What does the rest of the weekend hold in store?
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas all across Region 8, from Jonesboro to Batesville.
A Jonesboro man faces a rape charge after police say he sexually assaulted a woman after spiking her drink.
A Region 8 deputy is on paid leave following an alleged domestic disturbance.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
