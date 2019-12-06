Domestic incident call has a deputy under investigation

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County sheriff’s deputy under investigation is on administrative leave with pay after a 911 call over a possible domestic incident.
It all began Wednesday morning where other sheriff’s deputies responded to the call at Deputy Rocky Webber’s home.
Now, Sheriff Steve Franks has passed Webber’s investigation to Paragould Police Department.
"I look at it, especially a deputy, they should be at a higher standard in my book,” he says. “If something is brought to my attention, I will look at it."
Sheriff Franks said he didn’t refer it to Arkansas State Police because it’s not considered a felony case.
There have been no arrests made at this time. Webber will remain on paid, administrative leave until the investigation is complete.
