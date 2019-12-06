Downtown road closures expected to begin Friday night for St. Jude Memphis Marathon traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s going to be a huge weekend, and we’re about 24 hours away from the start of the St. Jude Memphis Marathon.
Roads across the city will be affected, but the epicenter of it all -- Downtown Memphis. Roads across Downtown and east of it will be closed.
Some closures downtown will start at 8 p.m., but it will ramp up at 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
Memphis police are asking drivers to try to avoid travel downtown between 6:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. tomorrow. The closures could last as long at 4 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.
There will be closures on BB King, 2nd street, Beale street, Front Street, Riverside and Union.
And starting at 8 p.m. Friday there is no parking on North Court Avenue, East Danny Thomas, South MLK JR and West 2nd street.
The marathon will also affect routes along North Parkway, East Parkway, Stonewall and Poplar Avenue.
Police say there will be hard and soft closures and roads will gradually open as the last participant passes by.
The message is: avoid driving Downtown tonight and tomorrow.
Today you may see some of the marathon traffic in Southaven as packet pick-up for runners is continuing today at the Landers Center from noon until 9 p.m.
Then, Memphis police say they may have to make soft closures near the Liberty Bowl to help the flow of traffic around gametime Saturday afternoon. Police say they may have a closure along East Parkway between North Parkway to Poplar.
For the most part, police say traffic will be affected in Midtown from 11:30 a.m. tomorrow until 6 p.m.
Memphis police say if you're heading to the game the best way of travel would be coming off of 240.. either to Sam Cooper then eventually to Central Avenue.
Or from I- 240 to Lamar Avenue eventually finding your way to Southern Avenue.
