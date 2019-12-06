Happening this weekend in Region 8

On Saturday, Dec. 7, Crowley’s Ridge State Park will host its annual Christmas Ornament Food Drive workshop. Bring 2 non-perishable canned goods and you will be able to make a handmade Christmas ornament out of a gourd or a tree cookie. These ornaments will last a long time, but you will be leaving an even longer impact on the people you will be helping by donating canned goods. The donation of 2 canned goods will allow one person to make one ornament. Each additional ornament per person or an ornament without a canned good donation will be $2.50. This workshop will take place at the Group Lodging Area Dining Hall from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm or while supplies last. All materials will be provided. For questions, please call 870-573-6751 or email the park at crowleysridge@arkansas.com.