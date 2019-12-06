Happening this weekend in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looking for something to do this weekend in Region 8?
Check out some of the events happening:
Craighead County Sheriff’s Office Toy Drive:
SHOP WITH A COP:
Academy Sports, the Jonesboro Fraternal Order of Police, and Jonesboro Rotary Club will take 50 children on a holiday Shop-with-a-Cop shopping spree. Each child will shop with a Jonesboro-area law enforcement officer for holiday gifts.
- WHO: Academy Sports + Outdoors, Jonesboro Fraternal Order of Police, Jonesboro Rotary Club, and 50 local children.
- WHAT: Academy Sports + Outdoors is partnering with the Jonesboro FOP and Jonesboro Rotary Club to bring 50 local children on a special holiday shopping spree. Each child will shop with a Jonesboro-area law enforcement officer and be given an Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card to shop for items on their holiday wish list including jackets, footwear, team sports equipment, toys and more.
- WHERE: Academy Sports + Outdoors; 2800 Parkwood Rd., Jonesboro, AR 72401
- WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
PEARL HARBOR REMEMBRANCE:
The Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation will conduct a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony at the monument at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The ceremony will take place behind the WWI Doughboy statue at the Craighead County Courthouse. Retired Army Sergeant First Class Everett Evans, chairman of this year’s Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony, also will emcee this year’s event. He will briefly describe some interesting vignettes surrounding the history and facts of the events that took place on December 7, 1941.
CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT WORKSHOP AND FOOD DRIVE:
On Saturday, Dec. 7, Crowley’s Ridge State Park will host its annual Christmas Ornament Food Drive workshop. Bring 2 non-perishable canned goods and you will be able to make a handmade Christmas ornament out of a gourd or a tree cookie. These ornaments will last a long time, but you will be leaving an even longer impact on the people you will be helping by donating canned goods. The donation of 2 canned goods will allow one person to make one ornament. Each additional ornament per person or an ornament without a canned good donation will be $2.50. This workshop will take place at the Group Lodging Area Dining Hall from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm or while supplies last. All materials will be provided. For questions, please call 870-573-6751 or email the park at crowleysridge@arkansas.com.
AG FOR AUTISM - MAKE-A-WISH:
PANCAKES WITH SANTA AND HOWL:
Pancakes and PJ’s with Santa & Howl. The A-State Alumni Association is hosting a breakfast buffet, Christmas movies, Christmas crafts, photos with Howl & Scarlet and of course Santa & Mrs. Claus. The event is from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the A-State Alumni Association, 2600 Alumni Blvd, Jonesboro.
DANNY’S CHRISTMAS SPECIALTY SHOP:
Brookland Shop Local Event open to the public. Join local vendors as they help fill your shopping list:
Coats + Coffee; Project Warm Kick-Off Jonesboro:
This Sunday at 305 S. Main from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. for Project Warm Kick-Off. For donating a heavy coat, a scarf, hat or mittens or for helping write a note that will be tied onto the warm items, you can get: A FREE 8 oz coffee drink of your choice from Old Pine Coffee Roasters or a FREE Pumpkin Butterscotch Muffin from The Parsonage.
SOUPER SUNDAY:
Get your spoons ready for this tasty event benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro. The 10th Annual Souper Sunday will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the new Embassy Suites by Hilton Red Wolf Convention Center.
TCF ANNUAL CANDLELIGHTING SERVICE:
Please plan to join The Compassionate Friends of NEA chapter to remember and honor those loved ones at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 8, at the Jonesboro Public Library. You are asked to bring a photo of your loved one to place on the memory table. During the Candlelighting we will share special music, give away door prizes, etc. and each person will have an opportunity to light a votive candle in memory of their special life. After the Candlelighting we will have a time for fellowship and refreshments.
