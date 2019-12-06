Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and the Patriots are plenty familiar with each other heading into their Sunday showdown in Foxborough. The two teams that once met just 11 times over a 30-year stretch will be playing for the sixth time in the last five years. That includes a pair of playoff games, both won by New England, including last season's overtime victory over the Chiefs in the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium. This year's game could be another playoff with both teams in the running for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.