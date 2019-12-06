Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS JUDGE-COMPLAINTS
Kansas judge accused of bigotry, profanities in courthouse
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A foul-mouthed Kansas judge accused of bigotry and racism is facing complaints that his conduct violates the central judicial canons of independence, integrity and impartiality. The Kansas Commission on Judicial Qualifications will next week consider whether Montgomery County Judge F. William Cullins performs his duties with sufficient competence and diligence that he can continue on the bench. One former clerk was so disgusted with his obscene outbursts at courthouse employees that he kept a “swear journal” that will be presented as evidence. According to the commission's pretrial order, Cullins acknowledges that he needs “a more effective management style."
KANSAS CITY INMATES MOVING
Kansas City looking for new homes for some city inmates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City officials are searching for new places to house about 110 municipal inmates after a rehabilitation facility it was using to house them loses its insurance in January. The city has used Heartland Center for Behavioral Change as a jail since the Jackson County Detention Center stopped taking city inmates earlier this year. Heartland's chief executive told city and police officials that insurance carriers canceled the organization's liability and workers compensation policies, effective in January. Heartland provides substance abuse treatment and was not designed as a detention facility.
WASHBURN-NEW LAW BUILDING
New law school approved for Washburn University
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Washburn University School of Law will be getting a new home. Washburn's Board of Regents on Wednesday approved the plan for a $33 million building on the Topeka campus. WIBW reports the university will begin working on the plans immediately. A completion date is not yet set.
TEXTRON LAYOFFS
Textron Aviation announces layoffs, most in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Textron Aviation says the company is laying off an undisclosed number of workers, with most of the layoffs at its headquarters in Wichita. The company announced the layoffs Thursday but did not say how many employees would be affected. Company spokeswoman Stephanie Harder said in a statement the job losses would be mostly in engineering and business support.
MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING
Amount of water released into Missouri River being reduced
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water being released into the lower Missouri River is being reduced ahead of winter, so flooded areas along the river will see some relief. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the amount of water being released from the Gavins Point dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border has been reduced to 57,000 cubic feet per second, and it will be cut further to about 27,000 cubic feet per second by mid-December. The reductions will allow the river to fall below flood stage in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri by the end of this month.
ELECTION OFFICIAL-RESIGNATION
Elections chief resigns in Kansas county beset with problems
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The top elections official has resigned in a populous Kansas county plagued in two recent elections with delays in reporting results. The Kansas secretary of state's office announced Thursday that Johnson County Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker stepped down, but Metsker didn't give a reason in his resignation letter. Metsker had been commissioner since February 2016 and was appointed by former Secretary of State Kris Kobach. Johnson County is the state's most populous county and saw delays in reporting election results in November 2016 and August 2018. But a spokeswoman for current Secretary of State Scott Schwab said those problems were not why Metsker resigned.
KANSAS CONGRESSMAN-RESIDENCE
Kansas GOP congressman faces probe of voter registration
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities plan to investigate whether a freshman Kansas congressman broke state laws by listing a UPS Inc. store as his address on a voter registration form and for obtaining a mail-in ballot in a November election. Rep. Steve Watkins' spokesman said Wednesday that the Republican congressman's use of the UPS store's address in southwest Topeka was an inadvertent mistake that will be corrected. But his actions raised a question about the legality of Watkins' registration and the ballot he cast Nov. 5. The local sheriff said he would investigate the matter at the local district attorney's request.
OLATHE-LGBTQ PROTECTIONS
After long debate, Olathe OKs nondiscrimination ordinance
The city of Olathe has approved a nondiscrimination ordinance to provide protections to LGBTQ residents. The city council's vote on Tuesday came after months of debate and before a packed meeting room. The ordinance prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. It includes exemptions for educational, religious and political institutions. Olathe is the last of the major cities in Johnson County to adopt such an ordinance.