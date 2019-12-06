Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

JOBSEEKER-'GHETTO' NAME
Jobseeker-'Ghetto' Name
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 47-year-old Wisconsin man who sent letters to job applicants to a St. Louis health clinic telling them they wouldn't be hired because their names were too “ghetto" has been sentenced to four years of probation. Christopher Crivolio, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, was sentenced Wednesday for identity theft, and was ordered to pay about $45,000 in restitution. Prosecutors said he sent the emails in August 2018 to applicants to Mantality Health, which had fired Crivolio. He used the name of a nurse practitioner at the center.
Kansas City looking for new homes for some city inmates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City officials are searching for new places to house about 110 municipal inmates after a rehabilitation facility it was using to house them loses its insurance in January. The city has used Heartland Center for Behavioral Change as a jail since the Jackson County Detention Center stopped taking city inmates earlier this year. Heartland's chief executive told city and police officials that insurance carriers canceled the organization's liability and workers compensation policies, effective in January. Heartland provides substance abuse treatment and was not designed as a detention facility.
Amount of water released into Missouri River being reduced
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water being released into the lower Missouri River is being reduced ahead of winter, so flooded areas along the river will see some relief. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the amount of water being released from the Gavins Point dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border has been reduced to 57,000 cubic feet per second, and it will be cut further to about 27,000 cubic feet per second by mid-December. The reductions will allow the river to fall below flood stage in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri by the end of this month.
Autopsy: 2 Moberly inmates died from overdose deaths
MOBERLY, Mo. (AP) — A medical examiner says drug overdoses killed two inmates who died within hours of each other in early October at the Moberly Correctional Center. Boone County Medical Examiner Carl Stacy reported reported 50-year-old Roland Tyler died from a fentanyl overdose and 33-year-old Clayton King died from a combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Both men were found unresponsive in their cells on Oct. 4. Two other inmates died within the same 24 hours but the coroner ruled their deaths were from natural causes.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suspected shoplifter who was shot and wounded by a suburban St. Louis police officer is suing the officer and the police chief. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Ashley Hall filed suit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. It alleges that Ladue officer Julia Crews used unjustified and excessive force when she was shot on April 23 at a Schnucks grocery story. Crews' attorney has said that the officer meant to use her stun gun but pulled out her firearm by mistake. Crews resigned after the shooting and is charged with second-degree assault.
Large Santa snatched from historic Missouri mansion
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A Grinch has stolen a large Santa Claus from the porch of a historic mansion in the Kansas City area. Police in Independence say the jolly old elf was snatched Tuesday or Wednesday from the Vaile Mansion. Built in 1881, the three-story Gothic-like structure is open to the public as a museum. Police say the Santa belongs to a Parks and Recreation employee and has “much sentimental value.'' In effort to track down leads, police posted pictures on Facebook showing the missing Santa posed next to a giant reindeer and beside a fireplace. Several dozen people responded to the post with outrage. One poster predicted that the thief would be ‘’on Santa's naughty list this year.''
6 apply for Missouri's nonpartisan redistricting post
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About half a dozen people have applied for a first-of-its kind job in Missouri to draw election maps that are politically fair and competitive. The “nonpartisan state demographer” position was created by a 2018 voter-approved constitutional amendment to try to diminish the likelihood of partisan gerrymandering when state House and Senate districts are redrawn after the 2020 census. The application deadline was Wednesday night. Though several states have enacted redistricting reforms in recent years, Missouri is the only state to require a demographer to use a new mathematical formula to try to engineer districts that achieve “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness.”
Police: Slain Missouri woman was worried about her pregnancy
CREVE COEUR, Mo. (AP) — Search warrants say a St. Louis-area woman whose husband is charged in her death had looked up “what to do if your husband is upset you are pregnant" on her cellphone before she went missing last month. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the warrants outline the reasons detectives gave for searching the home of Jennifer and Beau Rothwell. Beau Rothwell is jailed without bond on charges of second-degree murder and evidence tampering. His wife's body was found roughly 45 miles northwest of the couple's home about a week after she went missing. Detectives wrote that she was six weeks pregnant when she died.