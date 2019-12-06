Lyon College students confront the stigma around mental health

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - One student organization at Lyon College is saying enough is enough. It’s time to change the conversation about mental health.
Active Minds is a national organization and Lyon College is the first private college in Arkansas to have the chapter on campus.
“It is important to take a step back and look at why this is important and even if it doesn’t affect you, it’s affecting multiple people in the country," Geneva McCaulley, president of the chapter said.
According to the group, 39 percent of college students experience a significant mental health issue.
The student-led group plans to not only start the conversation, but they also want to be “stigma fighters.” Although the group is small, they now plan to make a difference next semester.
“Even if we have just a few people at first and they get that word out, it creates this campus climate that says ‘hey you have to go get help’ rather its a coach or a faculty member, students will see that as a normal thing to do,” Director of Counseling Diane Ellis said.
While the group isn’t necessarily a support group, they do plan to lead those who need help in the right direction.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.