Lyon women’s basketball off to 6-1 start, ranked #21 in NAIA

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - We have one Region 8 team that’s nationally ranked on the hardwood. Lyon women’s basketball is off to a 6-1 start and #21 in the NAIA Coaches Poll.
Cedar Ridge alum Liz Henderson was named the American Midwest Conference Player of the Week on Monday. She had 14 points and 6 rebounds Tuesday as the Scots beat 6-1 Williams Baptist.
Head coach Tracey Stewart-Lange recorded her 301st win with Lyon. They’re on the road Thursday at Harris-Stowe and Hannibal-LaGrange on Saturday. Their next home game is Saturday, December 14th vs. Philander Smith (12:00pm tipoff).
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.