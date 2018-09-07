A Mostly Dry Weekend

The rain left early leaving us with sun for the rest of the day. Tonight, a few clouds are possible as skies stay mostly clear. Wind chills drop to the 30s pretty early on Friday evening. Saturday will be cooler with highs only in the low 50s after a chilly start in the 30s. Sunday will be a bit more mild with highs back to near 60. Cloud cover increases overnight into much of Sunday. A few sprinkles are possible throughout the day with more showers possible Monday. Only a few tenths of an inch of rain is expected on Monday. Cold air moves in for much of next with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.