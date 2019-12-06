Prosecutor drops out of Linda Collins murder case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - ABC News is reporting that Henry Boyce, the prosecuting attorney in the case of a woman accused of killing former State Senator Linda Collins, has dropped out of the proceedings.
“Henry Boyce has moved to be relieved as Prosecuting Attorney,” according to a three-sentence order signed Wednesday by the new judge, John Fogleman. “The Motion for Withdrawal is hereby granted.”
The move comes a week after Judge David Goodson, who was assigned as the special judge to oversee the case, asked the state Supreme Court to replace him.
Chief Justice John Dan Kemp signed the order and assigned Fogelman to hear the case.
Boyce’s assistant reportedly said the prosecutor had no comment. Court officials said Boyce’s request to the judge was verbal, so no written record is available.
Rebecca O’Donnell is charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence in Collins’ death.
Prosecutors have said they would seek the death penalty.
On Friday, Nov. 22, a judge ordered her pre-trial hearing to be held on Feb. 28 with her trial scheduled to begin on Oct. 19.
The following week, jailers placed O’Donnell under the strictest detention protocols despite officials saying she had been a model prisoner.
Her fiance, Tim Loggains, said the family had been told O’Donnell was on “investigative status” and was not allowed any visits, phone calls, or contact with anyone other than her attorneys.
Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas told ABC that the Arkansas State Police had requested the administrative lockdown on O’Donnell, which includes restricting visits.
A day after ABC News reported the change, the sheriff lifted the restrictions.
O’Donnell has pleaded not guilty.
