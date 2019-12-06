Soft grand opening announced for new Golden Corral

Soft grand opening set for new Golden Corral (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 5, 2019 at 10:44 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 10:44 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The soft grand opening for the new Golden Corral in Jonesboro is set and you can get two passes to the event.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development posted on their Facebook page Thursday that a soft grand opening for the new restaurant will be held Saturday, Dec. 14.

They are running a contest that will give some lucky individuals two passes to the event.

To enter you must do the following:

  1. Like Golden Corral Jonesboro’s Facebook page
  2. Like Haag Brown’s Facebook page
  3. Share the post by Haag Brown about the soft opening
  4. Tag a friend in the comment in that post

Haag Brown said for every 100 shares, one winner will receive two soft opening passes.

