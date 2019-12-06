Southeast Mo. squares up against Drake

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Sophomores Sage Tolbert and Alex Caldwell have led the Redhawks. Tolbert has averaged 10.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while Caldwell has put up 10.9 points per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Roman Penn and Liam Robbins, who are scoring 9.9 and 9.9 per game, respectively.TERRIFIC TOLBERT: In eight appearances this season, Southeast Missouri's Tolbert has shot 61.2 percent.