35th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic tipped off Thursday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the biggest high school basketball tournaments in NEA is underway. Jonesboro was the only local team to advance in the opening day of the 35th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic. The Golden Hurricane used a 15-5 run in the 4th to beat Brookland 55-47.
35th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic
Thursday
Jonesboro 55, Brookland 47
North Little Rock 88, Nettleton 59
Har-Ber 78, Izard County 61
Russellville 51, Cabot 48
Friday
4:00pm: Brookland vs. Cabot (Consolation)
5:30pm: Nettleton vs. Izard County (Consolation)
7:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Cabot (Semifinals)
8:30pm: North Little Rock vs. Har-Ber (Semifinals
Saturday
1:00pm: 7th Place Game
2:30pm: 5th Place Game
4:00pm: 3rd Place Game
5:30pm: Championship Game
