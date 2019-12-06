35th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic tipped off Thursday

By Chris Hudgison | December 5, 2019 at 10:53 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 10:54 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the biggest high school basketball tournaments in NEA is underway. Jonesboro was the only local team to advance in the opening day of the 35th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic. The Golden Hurricane used a 15-5 run in the 4th to beat Brookland 55-47.

35th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic

Thursday

Jonesboro 55, Brookland 47

North Little Rock 88, Nettleton 59

Har-Ber 78, Izard County 61

Russellville 51, Cabot 48

Friday

4:00pm: Brookland vs. Cabot (Consolation)

5:30pm: Nettleton vs. Izard County (Consolation)

7:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Cabot (Semifinals)

8:30pm: North Little Rock vs. Har-Ber (Semifinals

Saturday

1:00pm: 7th Place Game

2:30pm: 5th Place Game

4:00pm: 3rd Place Game

5:30pm: Championship Game

