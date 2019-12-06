Theatre still recovering after 2017 floods

POCAHOTNAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Efforts continue for many in Randolph County following the several floods residents have had to endure over the years, with one organization not giving up the fight.
The Imperial Dinner Theatre in Pocahontas has made giant leaps when it comes to getting back to normal, but there is still a lot of work to do.
People have been working ever since the 2017 floods repairing the floors and walls, all while continuing to put on shows while the building is under construction.
The food service area is the most recent area to be remodeled. Director of Development Shane Cummings said they’re ready to get the entire theatre back to its original glory.
“As time has gone on it is hard, but anything worth doing is not going to be easy,” Cummings said.
Theatre officials said they’re still in need of volunteer work and money to fix repairs.
To speak with the theatre, call 870-892-0300 or click here for online donations.
