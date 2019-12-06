Victim claims man raped her after spiking her drink

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man appeared before a judge Thursday after a victim accused him of raping her.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim said Ross Segroves gave her a drink she believed was spiked because she said she became unconscious.
The victim said when she woke up, Seagroves was having sex with her.
“She said she told him to stop and he continued, pushing his weight down on her,” the affidavit said.
The victim said after Segroves stopped assaulting her, he apologized and told her he would deny the rape if she told anyone.
Segroves appeared in a Craighead County District courtroom Thursday where the judge found probable cause to charged him with rape.
His bond was set at $75,000 and a no-contact order was issued.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.