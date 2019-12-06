Website created to promote Cold War museum

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A website has been created to promote an upcoming museum on the Cold War in Blytheville.
The website tells the story of a vision to convert portions of Eaker Air Force Base into the National Cold War Museum.
The museum will tell the history that took place between the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War.
"This former U.S. Air Force base has so many stories to tell because over 300,000 people helped fight the Cold War on this very ground," Liz Smith, museum board secretary, said.
Along with the website, a Facebook page has been set up and a GoFundMe account created to strengthen fundraising efforts for the second phase of the project.
That phase includes the January 2020 opening of the first on-site exhibit and welcome area.
The Blytheville Air Force Base Exhibit will be a historical perspective on the base and will set the stage for the vision of the museum.
The museum will feature on-site experiences including a welcome center, self-guided tours, an interactive alert tower, B52 bombers, the Cold War Legacy Gallery, and more in future phases.
