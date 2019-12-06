White River Winter Wonderland takes over Riverside Park in Batesville

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In Independence County, what is usually a summertime destination in Batesville, is now covered with Christmas cheer.
Since White River Winter Wonderland opened Nov. 27, they have had more than 9,000 cars come through the park.
“You can walk through or you can drive through it or you can catch a carriage ride or on a train... that makes us unique. Most of the displays are either drive-thru or walk-thru and we are a little bit of everything,” Batesville Landscape Supervisor Johnathan Abbott said.
Abbot said they have been working on the park since mid-September and more than one million lights are shining off the river.
For love birds or those who would like a special tour, Stone Castle Carriages of Batesville has three carriages on the lighted paths. Visitors can also ice skate under the pavilion for fun.
Winter Wonderland also has a lot of special pieces throughout the attraction including a 32-foot snowman and multiple dedicated pieces to those who have lost their lives.
Mayor Elumbaugh believes the city has the best light display in the state.
The attraction will run until Dec. 30. For more information, click here.
