8-0 Arkansas plays road game Saturday at Western Kentucky

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
Who: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
What: Razorbacks Second Road Game of 2019-20
When: Saturday – Dec. 7, 2019 – 6:30 pm
Where: Bowling Green, Ky. – E.A. Diddle Arena
How (to follow):
– TV: CBS Sports Network (Ben Holden and Michael O’Donnell)
– CLICK HERE to Watch CBS Sports Online
– Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
^ Listen to Razorback Sports Network Online: CLICK HERE
– Sirius/XM: streaming online, channel 984
– Live Stats: https://wkusports.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary
– Arkansas Game Notes: CLICK HERE
– Western Kentucky Game Notes: CLICK HERE
Arkansas hits the road for the second time this season as the Razorbacks travel to Western Kentucky. Tip-off is set for 6:30 pm and the game will be telecast on the CBS Sports Network.
This will be the eighth meeting between Arkansas (8-0) and Western Kentucky (6-3) – the second in as many years. The series dates back to March 1936 when the teams played two games as part of the US Olympic Playoffs in Little Rock.
The Razorbacks won the first four meetings — all on neutral courts — while the Hilltoppers have won each of the last three, including a 78-77 decision in Fayetteville last season. Arkansas is 0-1 when facing WKU in Bowling Green (Dec. 7, 1974).
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.