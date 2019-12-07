Candlelight vigil held in memory of children

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over 70 children’s names were called Friday in remembrance as families and friends gathered around the Angel of Hope.
Every Dec. 6, loved ones gather to honor the memory of children who have died, no matter the age or the circumstance.
The candlelight vigil is hosted by ShareHope and the program manager, Rebecca Propst says they want families to know they are with them for every moment of the grieving process.
“We are with these patients, their families, their grandparents through the whole grieving process. It’s just a roller-coaster of emotions throughout the whole process of losing a child," Propst said. “No one ever wants to go through that but, events like this can bring us together, show us all that we are not alone in this and to keep the memory alive of these children."
The angel of hope statue at NEA Baptist is a replica of the original in Salt Lake City, Utah. The statue is a symbol of hope.
For more information about the candlelight service, contact Rebecca Propst: Rebecca.Propst@bmhcc.org or NEA Baptist ShareHope office at 870-936-8400.
