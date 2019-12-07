Copper theft nearly costs substation $2 Million

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Theft and vandalism of substations in rural parts of Arkansas is a never-ending battle for law enforcement.
Not only is it hard to catch the criminals, but it puts a major financial burden on electric cooperatives.
A substation in Corning operated by Clay County Electric Cooperative Corporation recently had copper stolen from it.
The thief is considered lucky by the cooperative. They say if the person had dug only a few more inches he probably would be dead.
This line the person was nearing is a very important one. If he had hit it, it would’ve “melted down” the substation which would have cost the co-op $2 million.
Service Manager Nick Manatt says thieves might think they know what they’re doing around substation but there’s lots of danger that comes with a quick copper grab.
“I’m sure a lot of them have probably worked for contractors or worked for electric utilities and they think they understand but when you get in a substation, you don’t know,” Manatt says.
The co-op has added security over the years, including cameras, more patrols and inspections, and upgraded communications.
Manatt says their workers are also at risk when thieves vandalize substations.
“Our guys have to be ready when they go into a substation to make sure nothing has happened because that guy may have left one wire cut where they go in and touch something and they’re the source to ground,” Manatt says.
Any time substations are tampered with, Manatt says it costs businesses time, money and safety in fixing the damage.
