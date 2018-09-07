A Few Showers Through Tuesday

Clouds have been stubborn today across parts of Region 8! Temperatures stayed in the 40s for those who saw clouds while two counties away, skies were sunny and temperatures were in the 50s. Tonight, clouds increase yet again, and we all stay cloudy through Tuesday. Sprinkles are possible throughout Sunday with a few showers moving through overnight. Chances of light rain continue Monday and into Tuesday. After 60s on Monday, colder air moves in on Tuesday with temperatures staying in the 30s. Sleet or snow could mix in with rain throughout Tuesday as showers leave. No accumulation or impacts are expected as of right now. Highs stay in the 40s with overnight lows in the 20s for much of next week.