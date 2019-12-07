Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Franz Wagner led a balanced scoring effort for No. 4 Michigan with 18 points, and the Wolverines opened Big Ten play with a 103-91 victory over Iowa. Michigan overcame 44 points by Iowa's Luka Garza and rebounded from its 58-43 loss to top-ranked Louisville on Tuesday night. In fact, Michigan exceeded its point total from Tuesday before halftime. Garza scored 27 points in the first half, including 15 of Iowa's first 17, but it was the defensive end that prevented the Hawkeyes from winning this one. Garza scored the most points by an opposing player at Michigan's Crisler Center.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Last season New England needed a last-second field goal to slip by Kansas City during the regular season and overtime to do it again in the AFC championship game. Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs get another chance this week against a Patriots team that’s struggling on offense but has one of the NFL’s top defenses. Playoff implications are at stake for both teams. New England can extend its NFL record to 11 consecutive playoff berths with a win. Kansas City can clinch the AFC West title with a win and Oakland loss.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England quarterback Tom Brady says the Kansas City Chiefs have made noticeable changes on defense since last season’s AFC championship game, which the Patriots won 37-31 in overtime. The Chiefs are 8-4 this year with Steve Spagnuolo as their defensive coordinator. The Patriots are 10-2 and host Kansas City this Sunday. New England still is looking for a new place-kicker after the release of Kai Forbath earlier this week.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Keandre Cook had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Missouri State routed Mississippi Valley State 86-62. Tyrik Dixon had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for Missouri State.
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The 20th-ranked University of Colorado Buffaloes haven't won a game at the University of Kansas' storied Allen Fieldhouse since the 1982-83 season. That's when Colorado coach Tad Boyle was a member of the Jayhawks team. The Buffaloes have lost 29 straight games at Kansas but they won the last time these teams met on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in 2013.