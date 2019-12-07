Hwy. 297 near Dyess to close for road work

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A section of an Arkansas state highway in Mississippi County will close to replace a culvert.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews will temporarily close Highway 297 about a half a mile north of Dyess Dec. 10.
The closure will take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. No through traffic will the closures, and drivers will have to use county road to enter or leave Dyess.
The closure will take place weather permitting.
Traffic will be controlled by barrels and signs.
