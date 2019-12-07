Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS JUDGE-COMPLAINTS
Kansas judge accused of bigotry, profanities in courthouse
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A foul-mouthed Kansas judge accused of bigotry and racism is facing complaints that his conduct violates the central judicial canons of independence, integrity and impartiality. The Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct will next week consider whether Montgomery County Judge F. William Cullins performs his duties with sufficient competence and diligence that he can continue on the bench. One former clerk was so disgusted with his obscene outbursts at courthouse employees that he kept a “swear journal” that will be presented as evidence. According to the commission's pretrial order, Cullins acknowledges that he needs “a more effective management style."
Elections chief resigns in Kansas county beset with problems
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The top elections official has resigned in a populous Kansas county plagued in two recent elections with delays in reporting results. The Kansas secretary of state's office announced Thursday that Johnson County Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker stepped down, but Metsker didn't give a reason in his resignation letter. Metsker had been commissioner since February 2016 and was appointed by former Secretary of State Kris Kobach. Johnson County is the state's most populous county and saw delays in reporting election results in November 2016 and August 2018. But a spokeswoman for current Secretary of State Scott Schwab said those problems were not why Metsker resigned.
Deaths of 2 men from Junction City considered murder-suicide
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say the deaths of two men from Junction City are being investigated as a murder-suicide. Geary County authorities say the bodies of 27-year-old Zachary Lima and 24-year-old Christopher Young were found late Thursday near Milford Lake Dam in Junction City. Geary County Sheriff's Deputy David Gilbert said investigators believe Lima forced his way into a home and took 24-year-old Christopher Young out of the house before the men's bodies were found. No further information was released.
Authorities seek help locating stolen Native American items
SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are seeking help finding several Native American pieces that were stolen during a residential burglary near Salina. The Saline County Sheriff's Office released photos Friday of several of the items that were taken during the May heist in an effort to locate them. The items include a hand-carved Malaysian mask, a moose jaw dream catcher, a beaver fur shield with a feather and a dance stick made from a hawk’s leg with a talon. KSNW reports that the total loss is estimated at nearly $15,000.
Driver crashes into Wichita home while fleeing from police
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A driver has crashed into a Wichita home while fleeing from police. KAKE-TV reports that the chase ended around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the southeast part of the city. Witnesses told the television station that officers were chasing a car when it crashed into two parked vehicles and the garage of a home. The suspect fled, and officers used a police dog to track him. No information was released about what led up to the crash or whether anyone was injured.
Kansas City looking for new homes for some city inmates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City officials are searching for new places to house about 110 municipal inmates after a rehabilitation facility it was using to house them loses its insurance in January. The city has used Heartland Center for Behavioral Change as a jail since the Jackson County Detention Center stopped taking city inmates earlier this year. Heartland's chief executive told city and police officials that insurance carriers canceled the organization's liability and workers compensation policies, effective in January. Heartland provides substance abuse treatment and was not designed as a detention facility.
New law school approved for Washburn University
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Washburn University School of Law will be getting a new home. Washburn's Board of Regents on Wednesday approved the plan for a $33 million building on the Topeka campus. WIBW reports the university will begin working on the plans immediately. A completion date is not yet set.
Textron Aviation announces layoffs, most in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Textron Aviation says the company is laying off an undisclosed number of workers, with most of the layoffs at its headquarters in Wichita. The company announced the layoffs Thursday but did not say how many employees would be affected. Company spokeswoman Stephanie Harder said in a statement the job losses would be mostly in engineering and business support.