Man arrested in rape of child, drug charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man after a juvenile said she was sexually assaulted.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police were notified on Nov. 28 that the victim said that Tyler Cline touched her in a sexual manner several times.
The victim said when Cline touched her that “it hurt.”
During the interview, the juvenile used anatomical pictures to show investigators what Cline did to her.
An older sibling of the victim said that on a separate occasion, Cline slapped her on the buttocks.
The victim said on a separate occasion, Cline sat beside her and put her legs on hi slap and begin to “grind” on her leg with his clothes still on.
On Dec. 5, investigators went to a home in Jonesboro to arrest Cline.
After obtaining a search warrant, investigators found 40 hydrocodone pills marked M367; two hydrocodone pills marked 13; 13 grams of marijuana; a working digital scale; marijuana grinder; and a glass marijuana bong.
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause on Dec. 6 to charge Cline with rape, sexual indecency with a child, second-degree sexual assault, possession of a schedule I or II substance not meth or cocaine less than two grams, possession of a schedule VI substance less than four ounces, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His bond was set at $75,000 and a no-contact order was issued.
He’ll appear in court on Jan. 31.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.