No feral swine hunting allowed in Mark Twain National Forest

MISSOURI. (KFVS) - On Dec. 7 the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service announced that the hunting of feral swine would not be allowed on Mark Twain National Forest property with a few exceptions.
The exceptions will be during deer and hunting season which will allow those with a valid state deer or turkey hunting permit, to kill feral swine if the opportunity permits.
The Forest Service made this decision based off of information received during a 60-day public comment period.
“We appreciate the public’s involvement and interest in their public lands. The comments we received helped us determine the need to modify the closure order. As a land management agency, we take input seriously so we can most effectively manage public lands for the good of the resources, our partners, and the American people," said Mark Twain Deputy Forest Supervisor Tony Crump.
This decision aligns with the Mark Twain National Forest’s partners and neighbors in the statewide efforts to eliminate feral swine from the state.
For more information on how the Forest Service is working with the state and its partners to eliminate the growing population of feral swine and more information on this decision click here.
