Osceola & Harding Academy advance, Salem falls on State Semifinal Friday

Three Region 8 teams were in action on State Semifinal Friday. Two would advance to War Memorial Stadium.
Osceola beat Harmony Grove 38-6 in the 3A semis. The 12-1 Seminoles advance to the finals for the 2nd straight season, they will face 14-0 Harding Academy for the 3A State Championship on Saturday, December 14th (6:30pm AETN).
Salem fell to Fordyce 38-14 in the 2A semis. The Greyhounds finish 10-2, but Clay Wiggins crew enjoyed another deep playoff run and a 2A-3 title.
Arkansas High School Playoffs Update
Osceola 38, Harmony Grove 6 (3A State Semifinals)
Harding Academy 42, Prescott 21 (3A State Semifinals)
Fordyce 38, Salem 14 (2A State Semifinals)
Bryant 21, North Little Rock 7 (7A State Championship)
- Arkansas State commit Ahmad Adams (Bryant): 6 carries, 36 yards; 2 receptions, 8 yards
