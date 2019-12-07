Osceola & Harding Academy advance, Salem falls on State Semifinal Friday

By Chris Hudgison | December 6, 2019 at 10:55 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 11:03 PM

Three Region 8 teams were in action on State Semifinal Friday. Two would advance to War Memorial Stadium.

Osceola beat Harmony Grove 38-6 in the 3A semis. The 12-1 Seminoles advance to the finals for the 2nd straight season, they will face 14-0 Harding Academy for the 3A State Championship on Saturday, December 14th (6:30pm AETN).

Salem fell to Fordyce 38-14 in the 2A semis. The Greyhounds finish 10-2, but Clay Wiggins crew enjoyed another deep playoff run and a 2A-3 title.

Arkansas High School Playoffs Update

Harding Academy 42, Prescott 21 (3A State Semifinals)

Harding Academy beats Prescott 42-21 to advance to 3A State Championship

Bryant 21, North Little Rock 7 (7A State Championship)

- Arkansas State commit Ahmad Adams (Bryant): 6 carries, 36 yards; 2 receptions, 8 yards

