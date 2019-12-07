Salex tax collected poised to set records in Jonesboro, Craighead County

Salex tax collected poised to set records in Jonesboro, Craighead County
(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 6, 2019 at 10:30 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 10:30 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) - Sales tax collection in Jonesboro and Craighead County are poised to set all-time collection records as 2019 comes to an end.

According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, sales and use tax collection for Jonesboro to date is $17.479 million. That is about $700,000 less than the record of $18.184 million collected in 2018, with one month to go.

Jonesboro collected $1.585 million in November, which is a 5.2% increase compared to November 2018.

In Craighead County, $19.479 million dollars in taxes has been collected this year, which is more than 6% more than was collected through November 2018.

In November, $1.804 million was collected by the county, the most collected during the month according to the Craighead County Treasurer’s Office.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.