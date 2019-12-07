School clothing closet in need of winter donations

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Sharp County school is asking for help filling their clothing closet for the winter months.
The Cave City Caveman closet has been open to students for three years and offers everything from coats and clothes to shoes and hygiene products.
They try to have clothes for every age and size at the school.
Students at Cave City help run the clothing closet, organizing the clothes and making sure each campus has what they need.
A few of the things they’re needing for winter are socks of different sizes, new underwear, and long-sleeved shirts, as well as winter shoes in all sizes.
Isabella is one of the students that helps run the closet, she said having the closet on campus is important for students who need it.
“You can always like count on this, no one’s going to make you feel bad cause you never know, I might need it one day or someone else might need it one day,” said Isabella.
The closet is also taking donations of hygiene products, and are in need of feminine hygiene products.
Anyone interested in donating to the closet can drop off their donations at the school office.
