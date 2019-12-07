Speed limit lowered on stretch of Hwy. 412 in Highland

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re driving through Sharp County you might want to pay extra attention to the speed limits.
The speed limit on a busy stretch of Highway 412 in Highland has been lowered from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour.
Mayor Russell Truitt said this is something they’ve been working to change for several years now.
The new speed limit starts at the traffic light near Cherokee Village and goes for about a mile and a half of Highway 412.
There have been a lot of wrecks in this section of the highway, and Mayor Truitt said this lower speed is a way to hopefully lower the number of accidents in the area.
“It’s just a safety factor, we want to make sure everybody stays safe and we don’t have those accidents like we’ve had. We have had 22 accidents and 3 fatalities this year,” said Truitt.
Highland Police Chief Shane Russell said it will only take a couple of extra minutes to drive through the area now, but the lower speed creates a safer environment.
It will also give people a little more reaction time for others pulling into the main highway.
