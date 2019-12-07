St. Jude hits $12M fundraiser goal for the 2019 Memphis marathon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The St. Jude Memphis Marathon has been a trending topic in the Bluff City this week and the race is flooding the streets of Downtown Memphis.
Organizers were hopeful to raise $12 million to fight childhood cancer, and they have already hit that goal minutes after the race began at 8 a.m.
ALSAC CEO and President Rick Shadyac believes the race is not only a great fundraiser but also a time for family to unite in a common cause. A family from Washington D.C. made it to the Bluff City for this year’s marathon, making it their fourth year participating as a family.
There’s a lot going on Saturday which means there will be a lot of traffic and road closures. Memphis police are expecting about 70,000 people on the road for the marathon alone.
Marathon officials say participants from 17 different countries are participating this year. Racers made their way to the starting line with much excitement for this year’s race.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.