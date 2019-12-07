860 students receive socks and shoes ahead of Christmas

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Students in Clay County were excited to get their hands on a very generous gift from their community on Friday.
The Corning School District received 860 pairs of shoes and socks for each of their students.
Superintendent Kellee Smith was approached by a local, non-profit organization in the community who just wanted to do something nice for the students.
“A lot of the students, if you see their shoes, there’s a great need for shoes,” Smith says.
There was one catch, the organization’s name couldn’t be released by the school.
“We can’t share who it is that’s doing it, which shows their true heart,” Smith says. “They’re not doing it for recognition. They’re actually doing it to help the kids.”
The students’ feet were all measured and written down. In the process, the students’ socks were also in need of being replaced.
The community came together again to make sure the students got a new pair of shoes and socks.
Smith says she’s grateful for the thoughtful gift the students received.
“We thank you so much and I know my students thank you,” Smith says.
