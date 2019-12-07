Teen killed in officer-involved shooting in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northwest Arkansas police officer killed a 17-year-old man accused in an attempted robbery.
According to a news release by Arkansas State Police, the Bentonville police officer was searching for an attempted robbery suspect Friday night.
The officer found Dominick Matt, 17, of Bentonville, in the area of the store that the suspect tried to rob.
During that encounter with the officer around 11:20 p.m., police said Matt pulled out a gun.
That led the officer to shoot Matt.
The report said the officer was not injured.
The Bentonville Police Department asked special agents of state police's criminal investigation division to take over the case.
The news release said ASP will focus its investigation on the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer defined under Arkansas law.
ASP will then hand over its findings to the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney who will see if the use of deadly force is justified.
The Arkansas State Crime Lab will investigate the cause of Matt’s death.
