Valley View students receive $7,500 for scores on AP computer science exam

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Education announced that over $119,000 was awarded to students under the Arkansas Advanced Placement Computer Science A Incentive Program, including Valley View students.
The ADE said the purpose of the program is to increase the number of qualifying scores, which are 3, 4, or 5, on AP Computer Science A tests.
Valley View students received $7,500 dollars in total.
In total, the state gave out $119,300 for tests taken during the 2018-2019 school year. An increase from $103,550 awarded during the 2017-2018 school year.
The ADE announced the continuation of the program for the 2019-2020 school year in September.
