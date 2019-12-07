78 years later: Community gathers to remember Pearl Harbor

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Community members gathered this weekend to remember and honor those who died in Pearl Habor.
The Craighead County Veterans Foundation held its annual Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony in downtown Jonesboro, Saturday morning.
On December 7, 1941, 78 years ago, 2,400 people lost their lives while fighting against the Japanese and led the United States into World War II.
A veteran said they never want anyone to forget this day.
“This is our way of making sure that this tradition carries on. It’s easy to forget things like this, but we never want to forget this," said Commander of the Military of Purple Hearts Everett Evans.
Around 5 people from Craighead county that were at Pearl Harbor were honored in the ceremony.
