Arkansas State selected to play in Camellia Bowl

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football will play in a bowl game for the 9th straight season.
The 7-5 Red Wolves were selected Sunday to the Camellia Bowl. They’ll face the Florida International University Panthers on Dec. 21 in Montgomery, Ala. For Blake Anderson, it’s 6 bowls in 6 seasons as A-State head coach.
To put Arkansas State’s 9th straight bowl appearance into perspective, Boise State is the only other Group of 5 team in the nation with a longer streak. The Red Wolves run is longer than 51 Power 5 teams including USC, Auburn, Michigan, and Ohio State.
Current Consecutive Bowl Appearances
1. Virginia Tech (27)
2. Georgia (23)
3. Oklahoma (21)
4. LSU (20)
T5. Boise State (18)
T5. Wisconsin (18)
7. Alabama (16)
8. Clemson (15)
9. Oklahoma State (14)
10. Texas A&M (11)
T11. Mississippi State (10)
T11. San Diego State (10)
T11. Washington (10)
14. Arkansas State (9)
