1 dead, 3 injured in Oregon County head-on collision

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An Alton woman is dead after a crash Friday in Oregon County that also injured three other people.
According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford Edge and 2009 Toyota Corolla hit head-on Friday morning around 10:40 on Highway 19 south of Alton.
The driver of the Corolla, Kaylee Arasmith, 21, of Alton was pronounced dead at the scene by the Oregon County coroner.
Two people in the Ford Edge were flown by medical helicopter to a Springfield Hospital. The driver of that car was taken to a West Plains hospital by ambulance, before being flown to a Springfield hospital. All three occupants of that vehicle had serious injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Alton Police Department, Oregon County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon County fire departments, and the Missouri Department of Transportation assisted in the crash.
