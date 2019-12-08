Dungee’s 32 leads Arkansas to win over Kansas State in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Senior guard Alexis Tolefree was huge once again for Arkansas, as she helped key the 16-6 run at the end of the third quarter that helped secure the win for the Hogs. Tolefree went for seven during the spurt, including a huge three-ball right before the period ended. Dungee was also great in the game’s defining run, dropping in five points. Makayla Daniels scored four of her eight points during that span. The run would see the Hogs go from up just one (45-44, 5:28 in the third) to up 11 by the time the period ended.